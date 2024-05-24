Get your investigative skills ready because writer-director Rian Johnson has just announced a third Knives Out murder mystery movie.

The third installment of Netflix's whodunit franchise, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to debut in 2025 with Daniel Craig returning as Benoit Blanc in his most dangerous case yet.

The comedy is a follow-up to 2019's Knives Out and 2022's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Blanc, a suave Southern investigator, will be unraveling a brand-new murder case in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects.

The new title announcement video for Wake Up Dead Man references its past films.

"In the beginning, the knives came out," Blanc voices as a magnifying glass slices through the first film's title before breaking the second's, "Then behold, the glass was shattered."

As suspenseful music plays, he continues, "But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

Audiences were first introduced to the famed private detective in Knives Out, when he was hired to investigate the death of best-selling author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Blanc teamed up with nurse Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) to uncover the truth in a twisted case filled with angry relatives (Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans and Michael Shannon), red herrings and stylish knitwear.

Blanc's skills were called again in Glass Onion, when he headed to Greece to peel back the layers of intrigue surrounding tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and an eclectic group of disruptors, including Madeline Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn and more.

The ending of Glass Onion may serve as the beginning of the master sleuth's next chapter. Blanc was last seen sitting on the beach of Bron's estate on an idyllic Greek island, pondering the chaotic events of his past few days.

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter) in a thread announcing the film's new title. "There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

He promised that there's "More to come very soon!"

Last January, Johnson teased whether fans could expect to see Hugh Grant return as Craig's love interest in another Knives Out movie and if he's been recruiting any celebrities for the series.

"Honestly, you throw a rock in here and you'll hit somebody that I'd love to have in one of the mystery movies. So, we'll see," he told ET at the Moet platform at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards before discussing a potential continuation of the romance between Grant and Craig's characters. "We'll see. Look, I should only be so lucky to have Hugh Grant in more mystery movies. We'll see what happens. Everything is a maybe."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery comes to Netflix globally in 2025.

