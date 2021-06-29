Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig Film 'Knives Out 2' in Greece: First Look!

The game is afoot! Filming has begun for the star-studded Knives Out 2, the sequel to the 2019 box office success.

Though the plot and characters of this installment are being kept under wraps, original star Daniel Craig was spotted in Mykonos, Greece, on Monday filming scenes as his memorable Detective Benoit Blanc character, alongside new cast member Kate Hudson.

Craig, 53, wore pleated khaki pants and a peach-colored button-down shirt with a light blue scarf tied around his neck.

Hudson amped up the drama in a maroon feather-printed floor-length dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat. She wore her hair in a sleek up-do and paired the look with a deep merlot-colored lip.

The two filmed a scene together, seemingly traveling as Hudson's character stood next to some luggage.

Hudson, 42, is just one of the big names tied to the highly anticipated project.

Other stars who have signed on include Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

The film is expected to come out next year, though no details have been shared about the plot.

"It's going to be fun. I think that the first movie... the success was unexpected, the Oscar nomination certainly, and people really took to it," Leslie Odom Jr. told ET in May. "So we want to up the ante and deliver something exciting and surprising for the fans."

Director Rian Johnson seemingly has plans for future Knives Out films centering around Craig's detective character.

"We had so much fun doing this. If we could get together every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery," Johnson told ET back in 2019 at the first film's premiere. "Just do, like, a new cast, new location, new mystery about a whole new set of things, I think that would be a blast."

