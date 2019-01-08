Josh Brolin is getting real about his sobriety.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of himself during what he described as a drunken night out. Brolin has been sober for five years.

"Drunk: when you think you’re having a rip roaring time and the next morning you wake up and your brain has broken into a frenzied beehive and your body is shattered shards of sharp glass desperately searching for what fits where and your spirit is being eaten by worms with great white bloodied teeth and your heart has shriveled into a black prune churning your intestines to the point where dysentery feels attractive," he began.

"And you can’t remember anything you did so you roll out of bed over last night’s urine and you dial your best friend’s phone number because you recall him lifting you over his head, your whole self, before you hit and broke through the drywall and, you think, a large aquarium," Brolin continued. "And the phone on the other end rings and he picks it up, that clambering for a phone, the clumsiness of a hardline, and you say: 'What did I do last night?!' and he answers, after a great pause: '...Dude...'. #5years."

Brolin opened up about his sobriety in a June interview with The New York Times, explaining that he lost his sense of self-control when he drank.

“There’s something that happens to me when I drink that all moral code disappears,” he admitted. “So it’s like, if I were to take that drink, after about halfway through, I would start thinking about jumping out that window -- not to kill myself, but just because there must be somebody down there to catch me, and I wonder if I can pull it off or if I could land on that van. It just seemed like fun.”

The actor said that he still strives to take chances in life -- just not under the influence. "I want to live more drunk," he said. "I want to live drunkenly. I just don’t want to take the drink.”

