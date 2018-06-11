Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Have 'Fallen Head Over Heels for Each Other,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Looks like Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have made their rumored romance official!

A source tells ET that after months of secretly dating, the two have finally decided to step out and enjoy each other's company in public.

"Their relationship seems to get stronger every day," the source says. "When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy."

Duhamel, 45, and Gonzalez, 28, went on their second public date at Antonio's Pizzeria in Sherman Oaks, California, over the weekend. Both went casual for the outing, rocking dark-wash jeans and boots.

Their date comes approximately nine months after Duhamel announced he and Fergie were separating last September, after eight years of marriage. They share one child together, 4-year-old Axl, and have remained on good terms since the split.

"It took a lot for Josh to take that step because he will always love Fergie and never wants to hurt her in any way," the source tells ET of his decision to go public with Gonzalez. "The last thing Josh wanted to do was to publicly move on while Fergie wasn't quite ready. He wanted to respect her feelings and give her time."

The source claims that Duhamel and the Baby Driver star are smitten, and have "fallen head over heels for each other."

"Eiza was willing to keep everything quiet until Josh was ready to be seen together on a real date," the source adds. "Refraining from stepping out in public wasn't easy for either of them. Eiza wanted to share their joy and be free to date and hang out with friends, but it has been worth the wait. She knew it was important to Josh."

And it sounds like the two have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.

"They spend every minute together when they aren't working," the source says. "She has been great for Josh and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Josh has always been a very private guy and Eiza has given him that space he needed to move forward."

"Josh is glowing lately and his friends are so happy to see him this way," the source continues.

Duhamel and Gonzalez first sparked romance rumors back in February, with an additional source telling ET at the time that they were "the real deal." However, they weren't photographed together until earlier this month, when paparazzi captured them leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Hear more on how their love story came to be in the video below.

