Josh Duhamel and Fiancé Audra Mari Spotted in New Wedding Pics

It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding wear outside a church in their home state of North Dakota Saturday.

In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty pageant titleholder were all smiles as they rode around town in a red vintage convertible before exiting the car at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo. Duhamel and Mari went traditional, with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers dressed in white tie, rocking a tailcoat style suit, while his bride opted for a long-sleeved ball gown.

The dress featured a high neck with sheer overlay atop the corseted bodice. Complete with puffed sleeves, the dress billowed out for a ball gown bottom. Mari kept her hair up in a bun, wearing a lace veil that draped down the back of her dress.

The couple waved for the cameras and shared a few kisses while throwing their fists in the air with excitement.

Backgrid

A local bar, Duffy's Tavern, shared a shot of the pair on their Facebook page. The pic saw Duhamel and Mari still in wedding garb, with Mari holding a drink in her hand.

ET has reached out to Duhamel's rep for comment.

In February, Duhamel, who popped the question at the top of the year, told ET that taking that next step with Mari was something he could see coming for some time.

"Oh, I knew that pretty early on," Duhamel gushed.

"She's an awesome girl, [and] she's perfect for me," he continued. "We're both from North Dakota and I think there's a commonality that we have. She's great."

Duhamel and the former Miss World America have been linked since 2019. The Thing About Pam actor took to Instagram on Jan. 8, to announce their engagement, and shared a beachside photo from when he romantically popped the question.

Duhamel revealed that he put a message in a bottle asking her to marry him, and held out the note in the photo as Mari beamed behind him. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," Duhamel captioned the photo.

Before proposing to Mari, Duhamel was married to Fergie, but the pair split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple, who share a nine-year-old son, Axl, went on to divorce in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT

Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham to Direct in 'Mighty Ducks' Season 2

Josh Duhamel Says He Knew 'Early On' Fiancée Audra Mari Was the One

Josh Duhamel Engaged to Audra Mari After 2 Years of Dating: Pic

'The Thing About Pam': Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel Discuss Transforming Into Their Characters This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery