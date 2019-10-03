It looks like Josh Duhamel has found a new ladylove.

The Transformers star and his rumored girlfriend, former Miss World America Audra Mari, seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted locking lips inside a Toronto airport on Wednesday.

Duhamel, 46, dressed down in a black jacket, white shirt, a pair of grey jeans and black boots and went semi-incognito under a ball cap.

Meanwhile, Mari, 25, met Duhamel in the airport with her luggage in hand. The model rocked a warm beige jacket, tied closed over a grey shirt, along with black leggings and white sneakers.

The pair looked excited to see each other as they embraced and happily packed on the PDA.

While neither Duhamel or Mari have officially commented on speculation regarding their rumored romance, the pair were first linked when they were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner together at the sea-side hotspot Nobu Malibu back in May.

In June, Duhamel's ex, Fergie, officially filed for divorce nearly two years after they publically split-up. The pair -- who share a 6-year-old son, Axl -- formally split in September of 2017 after eight years of marriage. Their divorce has not yet been finalized.

Back in December, Duhamel appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, and said he definitely wants more children in the future.

"I’m not 30 years old anymore," Duhamel noted. "I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids."

"It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything," he continued. "That’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with, and have a family with."

