Josh Duhamel just got the cutest birthday video.

The actor turned 46 on Wednesday and received a special birthday message from his and Fergie's 5-year-old son, Axl. The singer posted a video on her Instagram, dedicated to her ex-husband, where their little boy dances and sings along to the song "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (to Party)" by the Beastie Boys.

"Happy Birthday Dad!!!! Love #AxlJack 🎉🎈🎂 @joshduhamel," the former Black Eyed Peas singer wrote alongside a video slideshow. In the second clip, Axl sends a silly message to his pops, saying, "Hi dad, you have stinky feet and rats are on your feet, and I love you."

The video ends with the message, "Happy birthday, dad! Don't forget to Paaaarrrtay! Love, Axl Jack."

Fergie and Duhamel separated after eight years of marriage in September of 2017.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel said in a statement at the time. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The two, however, have remained friendly and praised each other for successfully co-parenting their son.

“We just love our kid and want the best for him,” the actor told ET in June of 2018. “Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s number one.”

Fergie echoed the sentiments, also telling ET that same month, "We split it up really balanced," she said of their custody arrangement. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

