Fergie Says She's Not Dating, Just 'Play Dating' With Son Axl (Exclusive)

Fergie's number one priority this summer is spending time with her adorable son, Axl.

ET's Katie Krause spoke to the 43-year-old singer at The Four: Battle for Stardom finale red carpet, where she talked about her summer break plans after filming for this season of The Four wraps. When asked if she was looking to date now that she has more free time, Fergie replied that right now it's all about her son.

"I'll tell you right now, I'm play dating -- with other parents -- that's what I'm doing, and just finishing The Four, I'm all about this," Fergie said. "We're gonna have our big party to watch the final episode and I'm super excited about that. And yeah, just being with my kid, being home and growing where I'm planted."

The Four host also talked about Axl's fifth birthday coming up in August. Fergie said Axl's birthday party will be held at his father, Josh Duhamel's, house, and will incorporate his love of superhero costumes.

"So, last year was a pirate party, this year we're thinking superhero party because every single week he wants to be a different superhero," Fergie shared. "Right now he's loving Dash [from The Incredibles] and I got Elastigirl pajamas, so I don't have to wear the catsuit around the house."

"Yeah, I kinda got sick of wearing catsuits of everything because who wants to wear a catsuit all the time?" she joked. "So, this is the trick, parents -- you get the pajamas of the superhero, so they think you're dressing up and you are, but you're comfy."

The Four finale airs Thursday, Aug. 2, on Fox. Fergie also shared with ET the heartwarming advice she gives the nervous contestants backstage.

"When I get to meet them before they go out onstage, I always love to find out what they're about and kinda pull out what's kinda going on underneath the surface," she said. "I'll see what they're wearing, kind of get some information where they're from. But basically I'm telling them, you know what, whatever you're doing right now, God is with you. So whatever path you're supposed to walk, you're supposed to walk that path, that's why I say, 'Walk your path with pride 'cause I didn't know I was gonna join a group called the Black Eyed Peas, but it's one of the best things I've ever done. So, you never know which way your path is gonna take you. So, embrace it, love it, you're here for a reason."

ET spoke with Duhamel last month at the 2018 NBA Awards, when he talked about his great co-parenting relationship with Fergie.

“We just love our kid and want the best for him,” Duhamel said. “Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s number one.”

Fergie echoed the sentiment with ET that same month.

"We split it up really balanced," Fergie told ET of their custody arrangement. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family."

"I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out," she added with a smile.

