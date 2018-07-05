Fergie Reunites With the Black Eyed Peas Following Ex Josh Duhamel's PDA-Filled Vacation With Eiza Gonzalez

Fergie spent her Fourth of July surrounded by a few familiar faces!

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal how she celebrated Independence Day -- with the Black Eyed Peas! While the group hasn't performed together in years, they couldn't have looked more cohesive in matching black-and-white looks. Fergie struck a cool pose between her bandmates, will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, in a pic she captioned, "Fourth w the fam @bep."

"HA-Pea 4th With style.. ✌🏼and ❤️," Taboo captioned the same pic on his page, while apl.de.ap shared a sweet photo of the group and their families on Thursday. "Great time with the fam bam last night!!! Happy 4th," he wrote.

During an interview with ET last year, the Black Eyed Peas insisted Fergie hadn't officially left the group amid her solo projects. "No one's replacing Fergie," they said, as will.i.am declared Fergie would "of course" be back. "Fergie has a dream and we support her dream."

Fergie's Black Eyed Peas reunion comes just days after her ex, Josh Duhamel, returned from a romantic trip to Mexico with his new girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez. The pair, who were photographed for the first time together last month, seemingly couldn't keep their hands off each other as they packed on the PDA during their getaway.

A source told ET that the pair's relationship "seems to get stronger every day." "When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy," the source said, adding that the two have "fallen head over heels for each other."

"It took a lot for Josh to take that step because he will always love Fergie and never wants to hurt her in any way," the source said of Duhamel's decision to go public with Gonzalez. "The last thing Josh wanted to do was to publicly move on while Fergie wasn't quite ready. He wanted to respect her feelings and give her time."

