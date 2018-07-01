Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Pack on the PDA on Mexican Vacation

The budding romance between Josh Duhamel and Eiza González is heating up!

The Love, Simon star and the Baby Driver actress were spotted getting incredibly cozy on a romantic getaway near Muyil on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico over the weekend. Photos of the two show them kissing and holding one another as they took a trip on the Muyil Lagoon. González, 28, was seen sporting a skimpy, sharkskin bikini, while Duhamel, 45, wore white board shorts during their aquatic romp.

It's unclear how long the two have been an item. It's been less than a month since the couple decided to go public, but they reportedly kept their relationship under wraps out of respect for Fergie, whom Duhamel separated with in September after eight years of marriage. The two have a 4-year-old son together, Axl.

"He felt guilty that he had feelings for another woman so quickly and he wants to be respectful to Fergie so he has kept this relationship very, very private," a source told ET in June, when the couple finally stepped out in public.

A source later told ET that the two have "fallen head over heels for each other."

