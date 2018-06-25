Josh Duhamel Says He And Fergie Have 'A Lot of Love' When It Comes to Co-Parenting (Exclusive)

It’s all about love for Josh Duhamel and Fergie!

Nine months since the two announced their divorce, they’re successfully co-parenting their 4-year-old son, Axl, and Duhamel says the secret to making the new dynamic work is simple.

“We just love our kid and want the best for him,” the 45-year-old actor told ET’s Deidre Behar at the 2018 NBA Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Monday. “Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s number one.”

As he prepares to mark his fifth birthday in August, the cutie continues to melt hearts in videos shared by Duhamel on Instagram. Whether it’s playing sports or taking hip-hop classes, the little man seems to keep super busy – and that’s just what Duhamel’s going for!

“I'm just trying to do the best I can -- I'm just trying to keep him busy,” he explained. “Those 4-and-a-half/5-year-olds are busy! You need to find stuff to do, so that’s really what we're doing. I'm not pushing anything on him -- he'll find what he loves and we'll support it.”

As for how much Axl supports his dad -- one upcoming film, Think Like a Dog, is expected to be a hit with the little boy. Duhamel admits he’s more conscious of his film choices now that he has a child, but doesn’t let being a parent completely dictate his roles.

“Think Like a Dog definitely is something my son will like,” said Duhamel, a sports buff who was a guest of Jeanie Buss at the event and also presented an award. “The movie I directed last summer is something he won’t be able to see until he's at least 18. So I don’t let that dictate my choices, but I am conscious of what I do because I know he’s going to see it, so that is something that I definitely take into account.”

