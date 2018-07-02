Eiza Gonzalez Accidentally Shares Video of Boyfriend Josh Duhamel Undressing!

Eiza Gonzalez is showing some skin -- and not just hers.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a steamy video of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a tiny blue bikini. However, she ended up showing her boyfriend, Josh Duhamel, 45, stripping off his clothes.

Gonzalez captioned the brief video with the body-positive message, "Feel comfortable in your own skin. No one can take that away from you."

However, it seems she didn't know she was also giving her followers a look at Duhamel's chiseled physique in the reflection of her glass doors.

Around five seconds into the mirror-shot selfie video, Gonzalez turned the camera slightly, revealing the door behind her, which appears to show a reflection of the handsome, shirtless Transformers star removing his pants.

A fortuitously placed flower pot manages to keep the unintentionally revealing video from being NSFW, but it's clear the lovebirds are having a good time down in Mexico.

The pair have been packing on the PDA while on vacation on a romantic getaway near Muyil on the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico over the weekend.

It's unclear how long the two have been an item, although they were first romantically linked back in February.

The couple decided to go public in June, but they reportedly kept their relationship under wraps out of respect for Duhamel's ex, Fergie, from whom Duhamel separated in September after eight years of marriage.

The actor and the pop superstar share a 4-year-old son, Axl, and have remained amiable and dedicated co-parents in the wake of their separation.

A source spoke with ET about Duhamel's burgeoning relationship with Gonzalez back in June, sharing that the two have "fallen head over heels for each other."

"Their relationship seems to get stronger every day," the source said. "When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy."

