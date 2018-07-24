Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez Split: Source

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have decided to call it quits after mere months of dating, a source close to the actor tells ET.

Rumors first started circulating that a new woman was in 45-year-old Duhamel’s life in March, but the couple seemed to keep their courtship under wraps for months. Nevertheless, reports soon began surfacing that a fiery love affair had begun.

"Their relationship seems to get stronger every day," a source told ET on June 11, just days after they went on their first public date in Beverly Hills, California.

"When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other,” the source added at the time. “They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy."

Then, in early July, the happy couple was spotted enjoying a romantic getaway together on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. There, the 28-year-old actress was spied kissing her boyfriend as the pair prepared for a scenic boat ride. This recent PDA just makes today’s revelation all the more surprising.

People was first to report the break up news.

