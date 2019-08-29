Fergie went all out for her son's sixth birthday!

The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to wish her son, Axl, a happy birthday, alongside sweet photos from the Paradise-themed party she threw for him. Fergie, who shares Axl with ex Josh Duhamel, totally transformed an outdoor area into "Axl's Island," complete with a dessert station, bounce house and a ukulele player.

"Happy 6th Birthday to the love of my life #AxlJack 💙💙💚💚 #AxlsIsland," Fergie, 44, captioned her first post in tribute to her son. The pic showed her sweetly hugging him as he blew out his candles on his cake.

The singer later shared an epic slideshow of the event.

Duhamel, meanwhile, wished his son a happy birthday on his Instagram Story, sharing a throwback video of Axl as a baby. "Can't believe this little dude is 6 today. Happy Birthday Axl Jack!" he wrote.

In an interview with ET last year, Fergie gushed about co-parenting with Duhamel after their 2017 split.

"We split it up really balanced," she shared of their custody arrangement. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family."

"I have a good co-parenting partner," Fergie added with a smile. "So we work it out."

