Fergie is looking to go back to the way things were before her divorce, at least when it comes to her name.

The singer officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Josh Duhamel on Friday, two years after they publicly separated. She cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for the split.

Among the number of requests for the court -- including the termination of the court’s ability to award spousal support to either party and joint physical and legal custody of their 5-year-old son, Axl -- the former Black Eyed Peas singer is also asking the court to restore her legal name.

After their marriage, she had changed her name to Fergie Duhamel. With their divorce, she's looking to go back to her given name, Stacy Ann Ferguson.

A source spoke with ET on Monday regarding why the performer finally filed for divorce two years after splitting up.

"Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce," the source said. "Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all."

"Those closest to her knew she would get to this point eventually," the source added. "She feels good standing on her own and it was time to let go."

Since announcing their split in September 2017, the pair have remained friends, amiably co-parenting their son and working on maintaining their connection outside of their marriage.

