Fergie is ready to move on.

The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer has officially filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel nearly two years after they announced their separation, ET has confirmed.

Fergie, 44, submitted the paperwork at the Pasadena Courthouse in California on Friday. The two announced they were separating after eight years of marriage in September of 2017.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," Fergie and Duhamel said in a statement given to ET. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public."

"We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family," they added.

The former couple share 5-year-old son Axl, and have opened up about how they still have a lot of love for each other as they co-parent their little boy.

"We split it up really balanced," Fergie told ET last June. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out."

Duhamel echoed his ex's words, telling ET days later that they got "along great."

"We just love our kid and want the best for him," the actor expressed at the 2018 NBA Awards. "Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s number one."

