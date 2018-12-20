Josh Duhamel Says He Wants to Date Someone 'Young Enough to Have Kids'

Josh Duhamel is getting honest about what he wants in his next partner.

The Love, Simon actor appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, and said he definitely wants more children. Duhamel split from ex-wife Fergie last September, and the two share 5-year-old son Axl together.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45," Duhamel notes. "I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids."

"It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything," he continues. "That’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with, and have a family with.”

Duhamel was last linked to 28-year-old Eiza Gonzalez, but they split in July after around five months of dating. When Shepard asked if he ever pursued anyone to elevate his own self-esteem, Duhamel said he has.

"Maybe that's part of my problem, is that I like the action, I like the chase -- I like all that stuff," he acknowledges. "I think it's genetic. I think it's primal for us to have that. There's certain people that you see and you just want. It's not always the most beautiful person, there's something that happens... and often times, those people that you have that for don't have that for you."

During the candid chat, Duhamel also looks back on his relationship with 43-year-old Fergie, and admits that he was uncomfortable with all of the attention they received as a couple.

"It had nothing to do with how much I loved her but I wasn't ready for all of that," he admits. "I still get, 'Oh my God, you're that guy, you're Fergie's husband'... it took me a long time to get past that. I don't know if it was my ego or what. I was like, 'I'm a person too. I'm not just Mr. Fergie.' But I learned to just find it endearing. You know, we were together for a long time and I just laughed it off."

Still, the actor insists that Fergie's star power wasn't what ended their marriage, after Shepard, himself, admitted it initially bothered him that his own wife, Kristen Bell, earns more money than him.

"Yeah, of course, I mean she made a lot more money than I did, but again, it's not really about that," Duhamel shares. "At the end of the day, I'm always going to have her back. It was tough, the public part of it wasn't an easy thing to go through, especially the breakup."

"I don't know if people were rooting for us or not, but there's something sad about that because you want to root for people to stay together, you know?" he adds. "And once you get past that and not really give a s**t what people think and just focus on the child... It just didn't work and at the same time, I really don't care anymore. ... What really matters is that we are united in raising our son. That's all I really care about."

Clearly, Duhamel and Fergie are still on great terms.

“Fergie and I had a great relationship," he says. "I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby. She's awesome."

Just last month, Fergie shared a sweet video of their son wishing Duhamel a happy birthday when the actor turned 46. In June, she told ET that Duhamel was a good co-parenting partner.

"We split it up really balanced," Fergie said of their custody arrangement. "We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family."

Later that month, Duhamel also told ET that the exes still have "a lot of love" for one another.

“We just love our kid and want the best for him,” he said. “Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there's no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s number one.”

Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez's Split

Fergie Reunites With the Black Eyed Peas After Josh Duhamel's Vacation With Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez Accidentally Shares Video of Boyfriend Josh Duhamel Undressing!

Related Gallery