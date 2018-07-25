Inside Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez's Split (Exclusive)

Just one day after news broke that Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez split, ET is learning what led to their fiery romance’s end.

“Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship,” a source tells ET. “Josh truly enjoyed Eiza’s company but is ready to move on. Eiza was very busy with work and so was Josh. She was willing to do whatever it took to make it last, but Josh just isn’t in that place at the moment.

“While they did end things partially because of their work schedules, they also called it quits because they truly are on different pages and the timing just wasn't right,” the source added. “She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn’t at that point.”

The insider noted that it's not just aspirations that separated Duhamel and the rising Mexican actress, it's also lifestyle. “Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much.”

Rumors first started circulating that the Safe Haven star was seeing Gonzalez back in February but they were careful to keep things under wraps for several months. However, in June they finally went on their first public date – to a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Soon, the pair were seen enjoying PDA-filled Mexican getaways together. However, the insider hints that it’s possible Duhamel had never gotten past his split from wife Fergie in September of last year.

“Josh and Fergie’s break up is still very raw and painful for him,” the source said. “He worked hard to move on from his eight-year marriage and Eiza was a wonderful companion for him during a very difficult time.”

“After Josh and Fergie split, he wasn’t expecting to get involved with anyone so soon and, in the end, Josh didn’t have the same goals as Eiza,” the source told ET. “Josh and Fergie have been talking often. He has done everything to keep their parenting relationship intact, but he also misses her.”

The source added that Duhamel and Gonzalez's breakup has some in the actor’s inner circle believing this might offer him and Fergie another chance together.

“Some of their friends are relieved that the relationship with Eiza is over and hope one day Fergie and Josh will work it out.”

Fergie and Duhamel have one child together – four-year-old Axl Jack Duhamel.

