Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome Their First Child Together

Congrats are in order for Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari! The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the arrival of their baby by sharing a black-and-white photo of the little one's feet.

In the caption, Duhamel and Mari revealed that the newborn, who's named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, arrived on Jan. 11.

The couple announced they were expecting in early September, nearly a year to the day after they got married. Duhamel and Mari -- a former Miss World America -- tied the knot in North Dakota on Sept. 10, 2022, after about four years of dating.

In an interview with ET back in September, Duhamel said his family couldn't be more thrilled about the new addition.

"I'm very excited about it, I really am," he shared. "And so is she, so is my son. We're very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby."

The actor shares a 10-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, Fergie, and told ET that he's certain his boy will be a "good big brother" to the new baby. In fact, Axl already had a name in mind when the couple told him they were expecting.

"Gary," Duhamel revealed with a laugh. "Him and Audra have this thing where they like to say the word 'Gary.' It's weird."

Though they didn't ultimately go with Axl's first choice, Duhamel's proved he's a pro at dad life, with a compromise already lined up: "We'll get a dog, we'll name the dog Gary."

As for how Fergie is handling the news, Duhamel's amicable ex couldn't be more excited. She was quick to comment on their Instagram post announcing the pregnancy, writing, "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother."

"Thankfully Fergie's an amazing woman, she really is," the 50-year-old actor said during an interview on The Jess Cagle Show shortly thereafter. "She's taken Audra in. It could be much worse. That's the thing, you never know how these things are going to go. But because she's such a kind-hearted person, she really, truly is, she only has love for Audra. I can't believe how excited she is for us. It could be a lot worse. I've seen it. I've lived it. And thankfully we have a really civil situation."

RELATED CONTENT: