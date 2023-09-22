Josh Duhamel's son had a lot of questions upon learning that he was going to be a big brother. In an interview with Parade, the 50-year-old actor, who's expecting a child with his wife, Audra Mari, reveals how his 10-year-old son, Axl, reacted to the baby on the way.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be -- You're still going to love me, though, too, right?' I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you,'" Duhamel recalls. "And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

Duhamel goes on to praise his son, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Fergie, as a "really sweet kid."

"He loves babies!" Duhamel says. "I was the same way at his age. I just have always loved babies. There's something about them. And he's really good with younger kids. So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

Duhamel and Mari announced her pregnancy earlier this month. Shortly thereafter, Duhamel told ET that Axl already has a name picked out for his new sibling.

"Gary," Duhamel revealed with a laugh. "Him and Audra have this thing where they like to say the word 'Gary.' It's weird."

While Axl likely won't get his way on that front, Duhamel said he's come up with a compromise. "We'll get a dog, we'll name the dog Gary," he said.

At the end of the day, the Buddy Games host said, "We're very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby."

