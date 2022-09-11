Josh Duhamel Marries Audra Mari -- See the Wedding Pics

It appears Josh Duhamel is a married man once more! In new photos, Duhamel and his fiancé, Audra Mari, were seen in full wedding attire outside a church in their home state of North Dakota on Saturday.

In the pics of the pair, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old beauty pageant titleholder were all smiles as they rode around town in a red vintage convertible before exiting the car at Olivet Lutheran Church in Fargo. Duhamel and Mari went traditional, with The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star dressed in a white tie, a tailcoat-style suit, while his bride opted for a long-sleeved ball gown.

The dress featured a high neck with sheer overlay atop the corseted bodice. Complete with puffed sleeves, the dress billowed out for a ball gown bottom. Mari kept her hair up in a bun, wearing a lace veil that draped down the back of her dress.

The couple waved for the cameras and shared a few kisses while throwing their fists in the air with excitement.

A local bar, Duffy's Tavern, shared a shot of the pair on their Facebook page. The pic saw Duhamel and Mari still in wedding garb, with Mari holding a drink in her hand.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Josh Duhamel stopped in to Duffy's Tavern in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday with Audra Mari and a party bus of people at around 4:30 p.m. Someone called the bar ahead of their arrival saying there was a party bus coming with 30 people and they would like 30 shots of Don Julio Blanco tequila."

The eyewitness detailed that Duhamel was wearing a tuxedo and Mari was in a white gown. "The entire group, filled with groomsmen and a bridal party, was very polite and patient. They were all smiles and having a great time. Josh took several photos with Duffy's patrons. They were at Duffy's for about a half hour. Josh enjoyed a Tito’s liquid ice and was an excellent tipper. He treated everyone like they were his friends. He said it was his first time at Duffy's and that he thought it was a very cool fun place. When they left, they thanked everyone for having them and Josh and Audra drove away in a convertible while the guests rode in a party bus. Josh and Audra got married at Drekker Brewery and the groom's dinner was at Fargo Brewing."

In February, Duhamel, who popped the question at the top of the year, told ET that taking that next step with Mari was something he could see coming for some time.

"Oh, I knew that pretty early on," Duhamel gushed.

"She's an awesome girl, [and] she's perfect for me," he continued. "We're both from North Dakota and I think there's a commonality that we have. She's great."

Duhamel and the former Miss World America have been linked since 2019. The Thing About Pam actor took to Instagram on Jan. 8 to announce their engagement, and shared a beachside photo from where he romantically popped the question.

Duhamel revealed that he put a message in a bottle asking her to marry him, and held out the note in the photo as Mari beamed behind him. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," Duhamel captioned the photo.

Before proposing to Mari, Duhamel was married to Fergie, but the pair split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple, who share a nine-year-old son, Axl, went on to divorce in 2019.

'The Thing About Pam': Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel Discuss Transforming Into Their Characters



