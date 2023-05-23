Between film projects, Josh Duhamel is living that wilderness life. The Shotgun Wedding star is enjoying nature at his large cabin home in North Dakota -- and getting ready for anything the future might throw at him.

The 50-year-old actor recently opened up for an interview with Inverse, while promoting his new comedy film, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, and he spoke about his remote cabin estate in the woods.

According to Duhamel, he's learning how to fish so he can catch dinner, he's chopping his own firewood, and he's learning to hunt.

"I've become a bit of a doomsday prepper, I guess," Duhamel said, adding, "I'm building something so if things do go south, I have a place to take my family."

Duhamel explained that, at first, his property included "one little cabin in the woods with no electricity and no water," and it was a place for weekend retreats at the most. But then, the property next door went up for sale and he snagged it.

"I have a tractor. I have a skid steer. I'm changing tires. I'm changing oil. I'm fixing things. I'm moving dirt, I'm popping rocks," the actor said of his sprawling forest property, which is only accessible via a two-mile road through the trees. "We shaped the land. We created trails through it. I’m actually growing crops out there... This year I'm gonna grow pumpkins and corn."

The actor -- who is married to model Audra Mari and shares 9-year-old son, Axl, with ex-wife Fergie -- explained that, while he has never been an avid hunter, he's learning how because he wants to cultivate off-the-grid skills.

"I have this crazy fixation on what happens if s**t hits the fan in LA and I have to take my family out there and live off the land," Duhamel shared. "I believe that we could live off the land out there. I'm not very good at it yet, but I'm getting there."

