Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Expecting First Child

Josh Peck is going to be a dad!

The 31-year-old actor is expecting his first child with wife Paige O'Brien, he announced on Instagram on Thursday. The news comes just over a year after Peck and O'Brien tied the knot. They married in June 2017.

"Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there," Peck captioned a sweet photo of himself and O'Brien, who cradles her growing baby bump. "Love u @paigeobrienn 📸 @stormshoots."

O'Brien shared the photo to her Instagram as well, alongside a Polaroid pic of her belly. "We’re havin’ a baby! 📸 : @stormshoots 👶🏻 : @shuapeck," she wrote.

Peck played coy about starting a family with O'Brien during a Fuller House set visit earlier this month. His upcoming appearance on the show finds him reunited with his former Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos, who is also father to a newborn son, Billy.

"I love him. I eat him up," Peck told ET of Stamos' baby boy. "All my friends have kids, so it's great because I get to be the uncle."

"We just had our one-year anniversary and I'm still married. She seems to want to stay, so it's fabulous," he added of his romance with O'Brien, joking that updates on baby plans require a check-in "with my mom." "I'm sure that she's got her own timeline."

