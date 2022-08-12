Josh Peck is returning to How I Met Your Father, the actor revealed during an exclusive sit-down with ET's Denny Directo on Friday's The Download. Peck played Drew, a vice principal at the school Jesse (Chris Lowell) is a teacher at and dated Sophie (Hilary Duff) for the majority of season 1. While they broke up by the end of the season, it appears their story may not be over just yet.

"I think it's sort of unofficially official that yeah you can [expect to see Drew in season 2]," Peck said while promoting Netflix's 13: The Musical. "Maybe I'll get in trouble after I leave here for confirming, but yeah."

Peck called his experience on HIMYF "the best," singling out Duff for leading the Hulu series.

"Hilary's a dream and I feel lucky to be her friend," he said. "I've known her for over 10 years and just the entire group there, all the actors, the creator, it's a beautiful time. I'm so lucky to be a part of it."

Meanwhile, Peck can currently be seen in the movie adaptation of the musical, 13, where he plays Rabbi Shapiro. The story follows a middle schooler, Evan, who moves from New York City to Indiana and is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Debra Messing and Eli Golden star in the film, which dropped Friday on Netflix.

"I play Evan's rabbi and I love the idea that we're redefining this idea of stately, stoic, long-bearded religious leader in this cool millennial rabbi who's trying to help this kid who very clearly is going through it. His parents are recently divorced he's recently uprooted his life from New York City to Indiana so a bit of a culture shock, I'm sure," Peck said. "And [Rabbi Shapiro's] just trying to help throughout this process because bar mitzvahs are wonderful and weird and challenging and I think my character really knows that."

Peck recalled being in awe of the musical performances put on by the young cast in the film.

"I remember watching the final big song and I'm sitting there with Debra Messing and Rhea Perlman and Peter Hermann and we're watching these kids... We're literally in this church... and you watch these kids stand up and they are belting out this gorgeous song and I remember looking at the other actors and being like, 'Are they gonna go cause I'm going?' It's so moving."

The 35-year-old actor, who is expecting his second baby with wife Paige O'Brien, said fatherhood has changed how he views stories such as 13. "You're a goner," he acknowledged.

13: The Musical is streaming now on Netflix.

