Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2
Josh Peck Impersonates 'iCarly' Co-Star Miranda Cosgrove on TikT…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Platinum Jubilee Appearance …
Matthew Morrison Reveals Alleged Text Message That Led to ‘SYTYC…
Michael B. Jordan Packs on the PDA With Lori Harvey During Sweet…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Prince William Says Kids Charlotte and George Have Fights Every …
Kim Kardashian Hints That She's Having the Best Sex of Her Life …
Shakira Dances With Her Sons to Viral J Balvin TikTok Dance
'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Expecting Fir…
Mandy Moore Planning Acting Hiatus After 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Cardi B’s Long-Nailed Diaper Changing Tutorial
Watch Kristin Chenoweth's Sweet Message to Ariana Grande as She …
Gwyneth Paltrow Learns How to 'Slay' From Daughter Apple Martin
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
William and Harry's Royal Rift Appears Intact at Queen's Jubilee
Met Gala 2022: Lizzo Pulls Out Her Flute and Plays It on the Car…
Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann React to Their Kids' Cute PDA
There’s another baby on board for Josh Peck and his wife, Paige O’Brien! On Sunday, O’Brien took to Instagram to reveal the special news while the pair are in Italy. Keeping the announcement simple, the cinematographer shared the spaghetti emoji next to a photo of her cradling her baby bump in a red dress.
The Drake and Josh star took to the comments to react to his wife’s news. “Is mine or no?” he joked.
The pair’s news was met with excitement from their friends and followers. “There she is! So stunning! Love you!” Kelly Rizzo wrote in the comments.
“Gorgeous Mama!,” Caitlyn Stamos wrote.
Prior to her announcement, O’Brien shared a picture of her, Peck and their son, next to a simple red heart emoji.
O’Brien and Peck are already parents to their 3-year-old son, Max. The pair, who got married in 2017, welcomed their son the following year.
Ahead of their son’s birth, Peck spoke to ET about the lessons in fatherhood he got from his friend, and former Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos.
"Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke," Peck raved of the actor, who is dad to young son Billy. "Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky. But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I'll be overpaid."
He continued, "He's done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad," he continued. "And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy."
RELATED CONTENT:
Abby De La Rosa, Mother to Nick Cannon's Twins, Says She's Pregnant
Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Heidi Montag Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Matthews Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2