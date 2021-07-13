Joshua Jackson can't stop gushing over life at home with his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and their 1-year-old daughter, Janie.

ET recently caught up with the actor during a press junket for his new show, Dr. Death, where he opened up about how his life has changed "in every single possible way" since tying the knot and becoming a father within the past year.

"There is nothing that is not better off then being married to her and having that baby. It's everything," Jackson, 43, told ET's Lauren Zima. "I wanted to say congratulations to her. [Jodie] is in Cannes right now for the first time with her movie ... I wish I could be with you there, love."

Throughout the interview, Jackson also teased what fans can expect from his role as Dr. Christopher Duntsch in Dr. Death, which begins streaming Thursday, July 15 on Peacock. The new series is based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, and also stars Christian Slater as vascular surgeon Randall Kirby and Alec Baldwin as neurosurgeon Robert Henderson.

Both the podcast and series recount the horrifying true story of Dr. Duntsch, a Dallas, Texas-based neurosurgeon whose flourishing practice becomes the subject of scrutiny after patients leave his operations permanently maimed or dead.

"I have never played anything like Christopher Duntsch before ... there is nothing redeemable about Christopher Duntsch," Jackson said of his character. "Christopher Duntsch is actually not a bad doctor, he's a bad surgeon. So he's an extremely, possibly genius-level intelligent man."

Jackson told ET that to prepare for the role, he first started listening to the Wondery podcast and "binged the whole thing in one sitting." He also relied on his family to help him step out of character after a long day on set.

"I think I did the thing that most people do when they listen to the podcast, which is to say, 'How? How did this happen? Who is this guy and how was he allowed to create this chaos in people's lives?'" he explained. "Every time I [learned] more I became more curious which, to me, is the best sign ever for signing on to a job, where you are just like, 'I want to know, and I like watching stuff like this.' So I guess if I would want to know, I assume other people would want to know too."

"I think honestly, having my family there with me was fantastic, because to go home, kiss my wife, hold the baby and not be a truly, truly horrendous human being when I got home at night was a great tonic," he continued. "And then frankly, when we got to the end, I kind of just collapsed, I don't think I realized quite how heavy the thing was, that I was walking around with all of the time until it was done and I put it down and caught my breath."

