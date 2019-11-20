It was an exciting day for Joss Favela.

The 28-year-old singer received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for Caminando on Wednesday, and couldn't have been happier.

"This nomination means motivation for me, and it also helps me believe more in myself and what I do, my work and team," Favela exclusively tells ET about his latest honor. "When I got the news, I was at the ranch with my dad. My phone didn't have signal, then all of a sudden it did and I found out I was nominated through social media. I was very happy."

After hearing the news, Favela said he "called my family first, then my team, my sister, my manager," adding that it was a group celebration.

Also nominated in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category is Percepción by Intocable, Poco a Poco by La Energia Norteña, 20 Aniversario by Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea and De Ayer Para Siempre by Mariachi Los Camperos. As for what he's looking forward to if he attends the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, Favela is hoping to just spend time with his peers.

"I just want to hang out with my friends, I want to hang out with Intocable, who will also be there," he said, before adding, "And if Bruno Mars goes, well then I will take a photo with him."

Favela received his first GRAMMY nomination in 2016, when his album Hecho a Mano was also nominated in the Best Regional Mexican Music Album category.

The "La Magia de Tus Ojos" singer had posted a video from his ranch after hearing of his nomination on Twitter. "It is something really amazing," he tweeted. "I love what I do as a singer-songwriter, for me it has always been special to be recognized for my work, particularly by the Recording Academy. I feel that these are signs that God puts in your way to reassure you that you're on the right path."

Es algo realmente asombroso. Amo lo que hago como cantautor, para mí siempre ha sido especial ser reconocido por mi trabajo, particularmente con una nominación @RecordingAcad Siento que estas son señales que Dios pone en tu camino para asegurarte que estás en lo correcto pic.twitter.com/ctaLnZjddS — JossFavela (@JossFavela) November 20, 2019

For a full list of nominees, see here. The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will take place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The broadcast will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. / 5 p.m. PT.

Reporting by Grecia Lopez.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

