Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Welcome Baby No. 3

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced the arrival of baby No. 3 this week, the couple's second son.

"He's here! 💙" Joy-Anna wrote beneath a photo of herself holding the little bundle of joy on Instagram. "Thank you all for praying… Mama and baby are recovering well."

The new baby joins big brother Gideon, 4, and Evelyn, 2. Joy-Anna and Austin, who tied the knot in 2017, announced Joy's pregnancy last October.

"Baby #3 is on the way!" they captioned their joint announcement at the time.

In the first of the sweet shots, Joy-Anna held a sonogram as her husband kissed her on the cheek. The second photo featured the whole family.

Joy-Anna and Austin also shared a video to YouTube documenting when she took a pregnancy test.

"We have been trying and we're both ready to have No. 3," Joy-Anna said in the video. "... We're at a really good spot now. We love our family and we're ready to expand."

With that, the couple looked at the test and discovered that they did in fact have a baby on the way, news Joy-Anna reacted to with tears of joy. They also gave fans a peek into their first doctor's appointment.

"We are ECSTATIC and cannot wait to hold this sweet baby in our arms in May, 2023!" the duo captioned the video. "We would appreciate your prayers these next 7 and half months for a safe pregnancy and delivery."

"Keep up with our new videos as we tell Gideon and Evelyn, our parents and siblings... and as we keep you updated with this pregnancy!" they continued. "Appreciate you all!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Jill Dillard Speaks Out in New Duggar 'Family Secrets' Docuseries

Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage With Baby No. 5

Carl Lentz Speaks Out in New Hillsong Doc: The Biggest Bombshells

Related Gallery