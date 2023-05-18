Jill Dillard is ready to be the latest Duggar daughter to speak out about growing up in her ultra-conservative religious family.

"There's a story that's going to be told," Jill says in the trailer for a new Prime Video limited docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, "and I would rather be the one telling it."

Like her sister, Jinger Vuolo's, recent book, Shiny Happy People starts with a focus on disgraced pastor Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that espouses homeschooling, female subservience and conservative values.

"The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity," says one ex-IBLP survivor in the trailer. "They're something entirely different."

"Gothard turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island," adds another.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 children under Gothard's teachings and in her book, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger wrote of revering the minister in her younger years. However, Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014, following over 30 claims of sexual harassment from former employees. Despite the pastor's denial of any wrongdoing, the revelation further tainted his reputation for many.

"When you grow up in a tight-knit community where everyone believes the same things about everything—not just who God is, but also how men and women are supposed to dress and speak—it's hard to even consider the possibility that what you were taught was wrong," Jinger wrote in one chapter, adding that her childhood under the teachings of the IBLP produced "exhaustion and fear in my life."

The allegations against Gothard hit close to home for the Duggars, when eldest son Josh was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in May 2022 after being found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The family also confirmed in 2015 that Josh inappropriately touched four of his sisters and one babysitter when he was a teenager. Jill and sister Jessa were two of the victims, and Shiny Happy People will explore how the conservative, sheltered lifestyle of the IBLP can create a "breeding ground" for predatory behavior.

"It breaks my heart to think about the girls," says an unseen voice in the trailer. "It's like the epitome of evil."

All four episodes of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiere June 2 on Prime Video.

