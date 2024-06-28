Joy Behar Jokes She Wants to 'Get It On' With a Woman in Her 90s

Joy Behar has revealed one item on her bucket list when she hits her 90s: the thrill of being with a woman for the first time.

The 81-year-old comedian and panelist on The View made the apparent joke during Friday's show featuring guests Sandra Bernhard and Jewdy Gold in celebration of Pride Month. The comedians-turned-documentarians were there to promote their project, Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, when Bernhard turned to Behar and fired off an inquisitive question.

"Here's a question, have you ever gotten it on with a lady?" Bernhard asked, to which Behar responded with, "No, but someday I will."

The answer drew laughter from the panelists and the audience.

"I'll do it in my 90s," added Behar while trying to contain her laughter.

Behar, who was one of the original panelists when she joined the ABC daytime talk show in 1997, is no stranger to laying it all out on the show. Earlier this year, the comedian confirmed that she met her husband, Steve Janowitz, at a nudist colony.

Joy Behar with her husband, Steve Janowitz, whom she married in 2011 after 30 years of dating. - Sean Zanni/Getty Images for National Arts Club)

To be clear, though, Behar wasn't naked at the shindig.

"I was fully clothed," she said. "It was a resort, I don't wear bathing suits in public. Are you crazy?"

Behar and Janowitz have been married since 2011, though their love story originated in the 1980s.

"I don't know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true," she said at the time, according to The Sun. The comedian clarified that she wasn't naked, however, she did have a good memory of Janowitz when she saw him again later that night.

"He was all the way on the other side of this place, and it was like an adult place," she said. "He was far away naked. And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It's true."

