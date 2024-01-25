Joy Behar Remembers Meeting Husband at a Nudist Colony

Joy Behar and Steve Janowitz's love story started without clothes!

On Thursday, the ladies of The View had a conversation about the backlash Jason Kelce got from his wife about his shirtless support at Travis Kelce's football game Sunday. And things took quite a turn.

Behar, 81, didn't understand the hype around the topic, which prompted a rare agreement between Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin that Kelce did nothing wrong when it came to supporting his brother, and making a good first impression in front of Taylor Swift.

"I don't even know what this story's about," Behar told her co-host. "I couldn't care less about this story, seriously."

Whoopi Goldberg, who moderated the conversation, had the same response.

When Haines then asked if Behar had ever ripped her shirt off, she began to hesitate before Goldberg chimed in that she definitely has.

Prompting her co-host to not be so uptight, Haines asked Behar, "Didn't you meet your husband at a nudist colony?"

Behar then clarified that she had -- but that she wasn't naked.

"I was fully clothed," she said. "It was a resort, I don't wear bathing suits in public. Are you crazy?"

Griffin hilariously chimed in, "Neither does Steve."

Behar couldn't help but to laugh at the quip, saying, "I thought this was a different subject."

Behar and Janowitz's love story dates back to the '80s. In a 2020 episode of The View, Behar spoke about their first encounter.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Family Equality Council

"I don't know if you know this about me, but I met my husband at a semi-nudist colony. It’s true," she said at the time, according to The Sun. The comedian clarified that she wasn't naked, however, she did have a good memory of Janowitz when she saw him again later that night.

"He was all the way on the other side of this place, and it was like an adult place," she said. "He was far away naked. And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It's true."

Behar and Janowitz officially tied the knot in 2011 after 30 years of dating.

"Yes I can confirm she was married [Thursday night] and will talk about it on The View September 6, when the show returns for its 15th season," a spokesperson for The View confirmed to ET at the time.

The pair was originally set to marry in 2009. However, they eventually called it off.

