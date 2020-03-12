Joy Behar to Take Time Off From 'The View' Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Joy Behar has decided to take time off of work amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The 77-year-old View host announced her decision Thursday during a pre-taped episode that will air on Friday, per Variety. The magazine reports that neither she nor any staff members who work for the show have tested positive for coronavirus and Behar is only taking precautionary measures, staying home at the request of her daughter, to not risk getting sick.

"I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy," Behar reportedly says on the show. "I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy."

Behar will not be on The View next week. Her return is to be determined. Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin will continue to co-host the daytime show.

The news comes after a number of professional sports organizations including the NHL, NBA and MLB suspended their seasons or postponed their opening days. Concerts, movie and television productions have also been put on hiatus, while many late-night talk shows and several other programs are nixing their live audiences. Disneyland and Universal Studios announced that they would be closing their parks.

On Wednesday, Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the virus but are doing fine. The celebrity couple is currently in Australia, as Hanks was in pre-production for his new movie.

