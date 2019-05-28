News

Joy Huerta Welcomes First Child -- See the Pic!

By Liz Calvario‍
Joy Huerta
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Joy Huerta's family just got bigger!

The singer, one-half of the pop duo Jesse & Joy, welcomed her first child with her wife. The new mom announced the emotional and exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday and also posted the first photo of her baby girl, named Noah.

"I just wanted to stop by real quick to share with all of you the biggest joy we’ve ever felt. Meet our sweet baby girl Noah ❤️," the "Mañana Es Too Late" singer wrote in both Spanish and English. The photo is a selfie of Joy holding her newborn daughter, who's fast asleep and wearing a black-and-white onesie with cats and a pink beanie.

Joy's brother, Jesse, also couldn't contain his excitement. He shared two photos of himself holding his gorgeous niece.

"I am dying of love with this new piece of heaven, thank God for this new life and blessing for our family," he wrote in Spanish. "She and her cousins ​​will take over the world and make it a better place for them and those around them."

"My life keeps getting filled with strong, intelligent, beautiful and loving women. I am so blessed and lucky," he continued, before writing in English: "When the praises go up, the blessings come down 🙏  ❤️ I love you Noah ❤️ What madness to hold in my arms the baby of my baby sister 😭❤️."

Just last month, Joy, 32, shared a heartfelt message, in which she came out, announced her marriage to her longtime partner -- whose identity she did not reveal -- and revealed that they were expecting a baby together.

"Since I was little I have seen sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people loving each other with consent for me is love regardless of gender. And even though I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and love took us both by surprise," she wrote alongside a sonogram.

"At first it was difficult for both of us to accept that we had reached our destination. But leaving aside the fear and what they will say, I opened my arms completely to my happiness," she added. "Today my wife and I are waiting for our first baby, a beautiful baby who thanks to God comes full of health and life."

View this post on Instagram

La música es mi forma de expresión con todos ustedes. Les he compartido de cada parte y faceta de mi vida a través de ella. Lo más valioso que tengo en la vida y lo que mas protejo es mi familia y mi intimidad, y agradezco que tanto ustedes como mis compañeros en la industria musical (colegas, medios, prensa) siempre lo han respetado. Quería compartirles esta noticia tan hermosa e importante en mi vida hasta el día que ese día llegara, pero hay quienes, por morbo, están desvirtuando la información. Desde pequeña he visto las preferencias sexuales más allá de blanco y negro: dos personas amándose con consentimiento para mi es amor sin importar el género. Y a pesar que nunca pensé que el amor de mi vida sería una mujer, hace 7 años nos conocimos y el amor nos tomó a ambas por sorpresa. Al principio fue difícil para las dos aceptar que habíamos llegado a nuestro destino. Pero dejando a un lado el miedo y el que dirán, abrí los brazos por completo a mi felicidad. Hoy mi esposa y yo estamos esperando a nuestro primer bebé, una nena hermosa que gracias a Dios viene llena de salud y vida. Me dedico a la música, y cuando me paro frente a mis queridos compañeros de prensa hablo sobre eso: mi trabajo, ni más, ni menos. Yo seré quien decide cuando y cuánto compartir de mi vida privada e intimidad con el mundo como lo he hecho hasta el día de hoy. Los amo a todos y cada uno de ustedes y agradezco de manera infinita tenerles ❤

A post shared by Joy Huerta (@joynadamas) on

ET caught up with Jesse in Las Vegas last month, where he touched on his sister's pregnancy and growing family.

"I'm just so happy that she is happy and she is sharing this amazing and beautiful news," he expressed. "And also happy to know that the family is growing."

Joy joins new parents Kate Mara and Jaime Bell, Alfonso and Angela Ribeiro and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For more celebrity baby news, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alfonso Ribeiro Welcomes Daughter Ava Sue -- See the Adorable Photo!

'Entourage' Star Jerry Ferrara Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Breanne -- Sweet Pic!

Gordon Ramsay Welcomes Fifth Child With Wife Tana

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reveal Their Fourth Baby's Name!

Related Gallery

 