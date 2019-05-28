Joy Huerta Welcomes First Child -- See the Pic!

Joy Huerta's family just got bigger!

The singer, one-half of the pop duo Jesse & Joy, welcomed her first child with her wife. The new mom announced the emotional and exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday and also posted the first photo of her baby girl, named Noah.

"I just wanted to stop by real quick to share with all of you the biggest joy we’ve ever felt. Meet our sweet baby girl Noah ❤️," the "Mañana Es Too Late" singer wrote in both Spanish and English. The photo is a selfie of Joy holding her newborn daughter, who's fast asleep and wearing a black-and-white onesie with cats and a pink beanie.

Joy's brother, Jesse, also couldn't contain his excitement. He shared two photos of himself holding his gorgeous niece.

"I am dying of love with this new piece of heaven, thank God for this new life and blessing for our family," he wrote in Spanish. "She and her cousins ​​will take over the world and make it a better place for them and those around them."

"My life keeps getting filled with strong, intelligent, beautiful and loving women. I am so blessed and lucky," he continued, before writing in English: "When the praises go up, the blessings come down 🙏 ❤️ I love you Noah ❤️ What madness to hold in my arms the baby of my baby sister 😭❤️."

Just last month, Joy, 32, shared a heartfelt message, in which she came out, announced her marriage to her longtime partner -- whose identity she did not reveal -- and revealed that they were expecting a baby together.

"Since I was little I have seen sexual preferences beyond black and white: two people loving each other with consent for me is love regardless of gender. And even though I never thought that the love of my life would be a woman, 7 years ago we met and love took us both by surprise," she wrote alongside a sonogram.

"At first it was difficult for both of us to accept that we had reached our destination. But leaving aside the fear and what they will say, I opened my arms completely to my happiness," she added. "Today my wife and I are waiting for our first baby, a beautiful baby who thanks to God comes full of health and life."

ET caught up with Jesse in Las Vegas last month, where he touched on his sister's pregnancy and growing family.

"I'm just so happy that she is happy and she is sharing this amazing and beautiful news," he expressed. "And also happy to know that the family is growing."

Joy joins new parents Kate Mara and Jaime Bell, Alfonso and Angela Ribeiro and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

For more celebrity baby news, see below.

