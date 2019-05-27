Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome a Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, who have welcomed a baby girl!

Mara announced the news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a sweet shot of her newborn daughter's feet. "We had a baby a couple weeks ago...

Here are her feet 💕," she captioned the adorable pic.

The couple met and began dating after starring together in 2015's Fantastic Four. They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in July of that same year. Their new bundle of joy is the first child for Mara, 36, and the second for Bell, as the 33-year-old actor has a five-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Sources told ET in January that the couple was expecting their first child together, and they later confirmed the happy news when they stepped out for a "date with our bun in the oven" at Elton John's Oscar party in February.

In April 2018, Mara opened up to Shape magazine about her relationship with Bell, saying, “I love knowing that I have a partner for life. I feel very proud to call Jamie my husband and to have made that commitment to him."

“All the traveling we both have to do for work can make it hard," the House of Cards alum admitted. "But we have a rule that we will never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other. Even if we have to spend all day traveling to have just 24 hours together, it’s worth it in order to have a strong relationship.”

See more recent celebrity bundles of joy in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Kingdom' Star Jonathan Tucker and Wife Tara Welcome Twins (Exclusive)

Alfonso Ribeiro Welcomes Daughter Ava Sue -- See the Adorable Photo!

Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcome Fifth Child Together

Related Gallery