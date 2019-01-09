Kate Mara is going to be a mom!

The 35-year-old Pose star is expecting her first child with husband Jamie Bell, two sources tell ET. This will be the second child for Bell, as the 32-year-old actor has a five-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara and Bell's big step comes two years after the pair got married in January 2017. Later that year, Bell opened up to ET about how married life was just a continuation of the bond the two already shared.

"We're having a great time," the Billy Elliot star shared at the 2017 BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles. "For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that's the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that's it."

"But I can't believe it's still so early [into our marriage]," he added. "It feels like we've been married forever."

Congrats to the mom-and-dad-to-be!

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.

