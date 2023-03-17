'Joy Ride' Red Band Trailer: Ashley Park and Sherry Cola Take a Wild Trip to Find Themselves
What if your journey to find yourself became the wild trip of a lifetime?
Emily in Paris'Ashley Park and Good Trouble's Sherry Cola seek the answer to that question in their raunchy new comedy, Joy Ride, which makes its premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday.
In the film, directed by Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim, Park stars as Audrey, a young woman who was adopted from China as an infant. When she sees a business trip to Asia as the opportunity to find the birth mother she never knew, she recruits help from a few unlikely allies -- her foul-mouthed hot mess of a BFF, Lolo (Cola), her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star, Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo's eccentric cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) -- to turn the experience into an epic journey.
The comedy -- which features some explicit translation errors, a drug-addled train ride and the group disguising themselves as K-pop stars -- also stars Ronny Chieng. Chris Pang, Desmond Chiam and Alexander Hodge.
Joy Ride is in theaters July 7.
