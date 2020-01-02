J.P. Rosenbaum is offering an update on his health, three weeks after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Bachelorette alum revealed on his Instagram Story on Tuesday that he's been making major strides in his recovery following his diagnosis with the rare disease, which left him waking up without feeling in his arms and legs less than a month prior.

"This past Monday marked three weeks since I was discharged from the hospital, and I have been slowly getting better every couple of days," Rosenbaum revealed, adding that he's been doing a lot of physical and occupational therapy, and has made so much progress that he was able to enjoy a brief getaway to visit his wife, Ashley's, parents in Maine over the holiday.

"I'm progressing," he shared. "My physical therapist said that I’m very, very lucky that I’m able to do things three weeks later that I shouldn't be able to do, which is all incredible. My fine motor skills are virtually all back."

The father of two shared that he doesn't have "all my strength back yet." "I’m not running anywhere, I can walk and get places [but] I do one squat and I get fatigued," he explained.

Rosenbaum revealed on Dec. 10 that he was back home from the hospital following his diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barré syndrome causes a person's immune system to damage their nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

"Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can't do it," he previously described to his followers.

In an Instagram post shortly after Rosenbaum's diagnosis, Ashley wrote, "Cherish all that you have every, single day. Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives."

