J.R. Smith is setting the record straight.

The NBA player took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to subtly shoot down rumors he cheated on his wife, Jewel Harris, after she claimed he was unfaithful. Replying to a video that Harris posted on her page the day before -- where she asked God to forgive him and a woman named "Candice" -- Smith stated that he and Harris were separated.

"IG ain't a place for relationships!! But God told me to tell y'all I've been separated for months he doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that… #ThatsAll," the 34-year-old athlete wrote.

Smith and Harris got married in April 2016. They are parents to 2-year-old daughter Dakota and have daughters Peyton and Demi, both, from previous relationships. On Tuesday, Harris went off in an almost 10-minute video, claiming that she had been hurt, needed prayer and was going to move on.

"I am asking you Father God, as your servant, to please help and heal my husband and please forgive him for he not know what he do," she said in an emotional video.

"We are all hurting. Not just me but my husband. He's hurting and Candice, Lord Father God, she’s hurting. I pray, Lord Father God, for Candice that you just mend her heart," she continued. "For her to go out here, Lord Father God, and seek a married man, Father God, I just pray that you give her grace and mercy through all of this…I lift her up wherever she is broken to heal her broken heart."

She continued with her passionate prayer saying that she is hurting, and to forgive J.R. and Candice. "Help me, Lord! Help them," Harris added. "I pray for my enemies...Anybody that has come against my marriage or tried to attack my marriage and has put their hand on my marriage."

Harris and Smith's comments come after rumors circulated about an alleged relationship between the NBA star and The Flash actress Candice Patton. The two were seen at a Halloween party together after Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan posted a video of them on her Instagram Story.

ET has reached out to Smith and Patton's reps for comment.

