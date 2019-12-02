Khloe Kardashian might be pleased with how co-parenting is going with her ex, Tristan Thompson, but it seems the 35-year-old reality star wishes things were different.

When Khloe was live-tweeting Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, one fan tweeted responded, "I wished Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK."

The comment prompted Khloe, who has a 1-year-old daughter, True, with her ex, to reply, "Same babe. Same lol #KUWTK but we are co-parenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

Khloe, 35, and Tristan, 28, split earlier this year after he was caught in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

During Sunday's episode, Tristan gifted the reality star with a diamond necklace and a giant pink diamond "promise" ring, which she was conflicted about taking.

When one fan tweeted about Tristan not respecting Khloe's decision to split, she replied, "He’s True’s daddy-she deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. she deserves that. We all make mistakes in life and none of us are perfect. I’m not gonna hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I get to my child."

Khloe recently opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about her relationship status.

"I'm just super happy and content and I'm focused on work and, like, taking care of me and my body, my soul and True," she said. "I'm just having so much fun with her, and when I want to [date], I will. It's not some deliberate thing that I think that hard about."

