Are Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans going to be seeing more of True Thompson?

One of the most interesting moments from Sunday's new KUWTK came near the top of the episode when Khloe Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner, sat down at Khloe's recently renovated home with some producers.

While the scene was short -- and used mainly to introduce Khloe's storyline this week, which focused on her needing therapy to deal with her obsession with being neat and tidy -- it also teased a possible upcoming reality project that would star Khloe and her 1-year-old daughter.

According to Khloe, the trio of producers came by to help her "finalize the show that I'm developing." While Khloe spends most of the production meeting being distracted by a pen mark on the wall -- hence the therapy session later in the episode -- we also got a few details and hints about the project.

First and foremost, according to some concept art, we get a fleeting glimpse of what the show will be called: Khloe and True Take the World. If so, it would have a similar naming format to several other KUWTK spin-offs, including Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, and Kourtney & Kim Take New York.

According to what we hear from the producers, they "want to shoot and put this on the Internet as soon as possible," meaning it will likely have a digital presence. They also say that they want to make "a five to seven minute episode," meaning the series could be short-form and exist on YouTube or some other streaming platform.

The production team also says the episodes will be filmed "at the house," among other places, and that it will be about "seeing mom and daughter out and about. Letting the world see just little snippets."

There's no word yet on when Khloe and True Take the World might see the light of day, or what role, if any, True's father, Tristan Thompson, might play in the special series.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

