Khloe Kardashian is forced to be the unwilling middleman in a new sneak peek clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 35-year-old Revenge Body star is at home relaxing when her older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, each call her separately to complain about the other.

In a previous clip from Sunday's episode, Kim and Kourtney got into a heated argument in the car about the Candyland theme of their respective daughters, North and Penelope's, joint birthday bash.

"She is insane! She's actually insane," Kim whispers to Khloe on the phone while Kourtney shops nearby. "I don't know what to do. She is just so not my vibe."

Once Kim gets off the phone with Khloe, Kourtney then calls her sister to complain about Kim.

"It's really ironic. Last big sister fight, Kourtney was calling me 'The Meddler' and that I'm stirring the pot and that I'm always in the middle and now I'm literally as far out of the way as I can be, but they're both calling me and texting me and putting me in the middle of their fight," Khloe says in an aside interview.

Ultimately, she seems to take Kim's side, saying, "I feel like they're always fighting about something a lot deeper than what they're really fighting about. But don't have a f**king Candyland party if you're going to want sugar-free candy."

In the previous clip, Kourtney called out Kim for having candy at the children's party, saying it goes against her "brand," which Kim scoffed at. Watch the clip below for more:

