Jude Law to Lead 'Star Wars Skeleton Crew' Series on Disney Plus

Joining Disney+’s growing roster of Star Wars original series is Star Wars Skeleton Crew. The newest spinoff from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will star Jude Law.

“He has such an amazing sort of aptitude around the characters that he plays,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy tells ET about casting the longtime actor after having previously worked with him on the 2001 film A.I. Artificial Intelligence, which co-starred former child star Haley Joel Osment. “He was unbelievable with Haley.”

“And I think with this show, where we have a whole cast of kids, he’s the perfect person to put in that milieu,” she adds.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cEP3uXO4Aw — Star Wars (@starwars) May 26, 2022

Announced during the Star Wars Celebration event in Anaheim, California, Skeleton Crew is about four 10-year-old kids who get lost in the Star Wars galaxy with Law playing an unspecified role.

While the series centers around kids, Watts and Ford said that it is far from a “kids’ show” and will be a way into seeing the universe from a new perspective.

Expected to start production this year, Star Wars Skeleton Crew will debut in 2023.

