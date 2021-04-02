Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Luke Skywalker and Baby Yoda have company. Come to Disney+ for The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action series set in that galaxy far, far away, and stay for the catalog of Star Wars content available for your streaming pleasure.

The latest additions to Disney+'s collection include a number of vintage rarities making their streaming debut: The Ewoks TV movies from the '80s, Genndy Tartakovsky's beloved Clone Wars shorts and Boba Fett's must-see debut in the Star Wars Holiday Special.

The streamer is also home to the complete Skywalker Saga, as well as its live-action spinoffs, animated series, documentaries and more. And there's more to come: Two Mandalorian spin-off series, Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, as well as event series Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Check out the list below for everything Star Wars you can watch on Disney+ right now. And after that, here are the best movies to watch on Disney+.

The Skywalker Saga

The complete Skywalker Saga -- starting with 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope and culminating in Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker -- is available to stream in one place.

The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2

Rewatch the titular bounty hunter and his little green sidekick's escapades at the outer reaches of the galaxy, or binge it for the first time. And make sure to check out our biggest questions and theories heading into season 3.

The Mandalorian Disney The Mandalorian WATCH NOW

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

This docuseries looks behind-the-scenes at the making of The Mandalorian, with eight episodes dedicated to creating season 1 and a special installment covering season 2.

The Clone Wars, The Complete Series

All seven seasons of the animated series are streaming. After watching the series finale, make sure to check out ET's postmortem with EP Dave Filoni.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated micro-series -- which aired on Cartoon Network in the early 2000s and predates Clone Wars' CG series -- is also streaming for the first time.

Star Wars Rebels and More Animated Series

Now that Clone Wars finally has come to an end, there's no better time to revisit seasons 1 - 4 of Star Wars Rebels. Also check out Star Wars Resistance and a collection of LEGO Star Wars series. (Not to mention the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.)

Rogue One and Solo: The Star Wars Stories

Lucasfilm's standalone anthology offerings are about the Rebel heroes who stole the plans for the Death Star and a young Han Solo, respectively.

The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee

The infamous Star Wars Holiday Special is finally being released from the vault -- or at least, part of it: The animated short that marks the official debut of Boba Fett is finally available to stream. Consider it required viewing ahead of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett series.

An Ewok Adventure and The Battle of Endor

If you want to venture out of canon, there's no cuddlier place to start than the '80s TV movie, Caravan of Courage, and its sequel Ewoks: The Battle of Endor, both of which feature Warwick Davis reprising his role as Wicket.

There are also two seasons of the animated Ewoks series that aired from '85 to '86:

Ewoks Disney Ewoks WATCH NOW

