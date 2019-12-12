Juice Wrld's Mom Speaks Out Following Rapper's Untimely Death

Juice Wrld's family is speaking out following his sudden death.

The rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins', mom, Carmella Wallace, spoke out about her 21-year-old son's battle with addiction.

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency," Wallace told TMZ in a statement on Thursday. "Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

The rapper's mom also noted that while her son rapped about drugs, he wasn't doing it to promote the usage of them, instead to help those battling addiction.

The "Bandit" rapper died on Sunday after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway airport. A rep for the Chicago Police Department told ET at the time that shortly after arriving in Chicago, he "suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information." Additionally, the Associated Press reports that two security guards who were on the plane were arrested on misdemeanor gun charges.

However, as of Monday, Juice Wrld's cause and manner of death were still pending, a rep for the Cook County Bureau of Administration told ET.

