Julia Fox won't be sharing any bedroom tales from her time dating Kanye "Ye" West in her upcoming memoir. The reason? There aren't any.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the Uncut Gems actress spills about her new book, Down the Drain, which recounts her past drug use, job as a dominatrix, and colorful relationships.

Inside the book, she refers to the GRAMMY-winning rapper-producer as "The Artist," and speaks about their brief whirlwind romance.

However, there are no details surrounding her sex life with West.

"Because there, like, wasn’t any," she says. "It wasn’t really about that."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Sex is a big part of her book -- and her story -- and Fox felt like she had to be honest while writing about the topic.

"I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" she tells The New York Times. "I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: 'This crazy thing happened. OK, moving on. …' So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed."

When it comes to her subjects, Fox says that she changed their names so that she could protect herself and their identities. But she's not worried about any backlash.

"A lot of it had to do with, 'Well, do I want to ruin people’s lives?' It’s my story, but it’s also their lives," she says about the things she doesn't speak about.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Fox adds, "I feel like I did a good job at disguising people as much as I could, but obviously people will know. If anyone does get upset, I’m going to be very quick to remind them: 'I went easy on you. I could have done more damage.'"

Fox, 33, and West, 46, turned heads in 2022 with their coast-to-coast romance -- which began shortly after his split from Kim Kardashian.

West and Fox were first linked after they were both at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone. Over the course of their months-long relationship, the couple was photographed showing PDA in Los Angeles, Paris, Miami and New York.

On Valentine's Day, the news broke that the pair had called it quits on their whirlwind romance, and a rep for Fox confirmed the split to ET.

The following month, Fox spoke to ET, and had nothing but positive things to say about her fling with West.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," she said of dating the rapper, adding that "it was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

