Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photo of Her and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been packing on the PDA nearly ever since they met over New Year's Eve weekend in Miami, Florida.

Most recently, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to her Instagram Story of West embracing and kissing her while she holds a glass of red wine.

This is the latest in a string of PDA-filled moments for the pair, who have been photographed out in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Last week, Fox opened up about her relationship with the 44-year-old rapper and why it works. "For right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations," she shared on her Spotify podcast, Forbidden Fruits. "There are no labels. None of that. It's just people that make each other feel better. It's really such a Gemini/Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

Fox also addressed speculation that her romance with West is all for publicity. "There's always people that think that every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," she said. "I'm just living my f**king life, guys."

