Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell's Downhill is being billed as a "different kind of disaster movie." And while the equal parts comedic, romantic and dramatic flick does contain cast Mother Nature as another character, the majority of the fallout here is of the emotional variety.

Still, the cast had to weather the Alps to shoot Downhill. Inspired by Ruben Östlund's 2014 film, Force Majeure (which was Sweden's Oscar entry that year), directors Nax Faxon and Jim Rush's take centers on married couple Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Ferrell), who take their sons on what is meant to be a perfect family ski vacation.

But facing an avalanche, Pete ditches his family to save himself and though everybody comes out of the not-so-near death experience physically unharmed, the damages is done as the couple must reevaluate everything they thought they knew. ET has an exclusive set of photos from Downhill, below, including a behind-the-scenes shot of Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell enduring the cold to film.

The stills also show Kristofer Hivju (aka Game of Thrones' Tormund Giantsbane) as the resort employee tasked with fielding the couple's concerns. (Hivju also played a role in Force Majeure.) Zach Woods, Zoë Chao and Miranda Otto, meanwhile, play other guests brought into Billie and Pete's vortex.

Downhill premieres at Sundance before arriving in theaters Feb. 14.

