After years of bringing some of the sharpest, funniest comedy to TV, HBO's celebrated sitcom Veep is getting ready to kick off it's seventh and final season, and series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is opening up about what she's going to miss.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 11-time Emmy Award winner on the red carpet at the Veep season seven premiere outside Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City on Tuesday, where she admitted, "I'm gonna miss the people that I work with more than I can articulate."

"I can't tell you how much I love these people, so I miss them already," Louis-Dreyfus reflected. "I'm so happy to be here with them now."

Veep debuted in 2012, and has seen it's ensemble cast grow and change significantly over the years, while most of the core players have stayed on to see the celebrated show through to the end.

Many shows seem to struggle for ideas when they've been around as long as Veep, yet it seems that the show is breaking ground on brand new ideas, story arcs and comedy concepts in the final season, making some fans even more disappointed that the show is coming to a close.

However, that seems to be by design, as Louis-Dreyfus explained, "The idea is to leave them wanting more."

"The experience that I've had on this show has been sublime, and I consider myself to be very lucky," she said. "[It was] really an unsurpassed creative journey."

The actress also admitted that coming up with award-winning comedy gold on a consistent basis has been "a labor of love."

"It took a lot of hard work, I'm not saying it was easy. But at the end of the day it was just chock full of joy," Louis-Dreyfus added.

The final season of Veep comes after the show went on a brief hiatus as Louis-Dreyfus underwent a battle with breast cancer, which she ultimately overcame last year before returning to set to shoot season seven.

The final season of Veep premieres March 31 on HBO.

