Life is filled with good and bad -- but sometimes the highs and lows unexpectedly hit back to back.

Such was the case for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who got the call she had breast cancer the day after she hit a six-year streak winning Outstanding Lead Actress at the 2017 Emmys for Veep, which also nabbed the Outstanding Comedy Series award that night. Days later, she shared her diagnosis with the world in a tweet, writing, "One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one."

The announcement continued, "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

According to a new interview for WSJ. Magazine -- by which she's been named Entertainment Innovator of the Year -- the actress reacts to hearing the diagnosis first with laughter, then by tears.

"I mean, it felt like it was written. It felt like it was a horrible black comedy," she says. "And then it sort of morphed into crying hysterically."

Adds the Seinfeld star, "You just simply don’t consider it for yourself, you know, that’s sort of the arrogance of human beings... But of course, at some point, we’re all going to bite it."

Six years later, the 62-year-old actress and podcast host is in remission and making her days count.

"I find myself living more mindfully," she shares. "It’s not like it’s yakking at me all the time, but there’s more laser focus."

