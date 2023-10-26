Suzanne Somers' cause of death has been revealed nearly two weeks after the Three's Company and Step by Step actress passed away at 76.

Somers -- who died on October 15 at her home in Palm Springs, California -- died from breast cancer that had metastasized, her husband, Alan Hamel, told ET in a statement.

According to The Blast, an outlet that obtained Somers' death certificate, her immediate cause of death was listed as "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain" with underlying conditions of hypertension and hydrocephalus contributing to her death.

Hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure and hydrocephalus indicates a buildup of fluid in the brain.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Somers died just one day before her 77th birthday, which her family eventually celebrated after her death.

Hamel, and son, Bruce Somers shared photos of them lighting up candles on a cake they had bought to enjoy with her on her birthday.

"Thank you for the out-pouring of love and affection for Suzanne," the family wrote in an Instagram post. "So many of you have asked what you can do to support our family. The most comforting gesture for us is to hear how Suzanne affected all of your lives."

A representative for Somers confirmed to ET earlier this month that her family was with her at her Palm Springs home when she passed.

In July, Somers exclusively told ET that her breast cancer had returned but that she had every intention to fight it.

"I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f***** pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," her statement read. "It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is a familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough."

In a Facebook Live Hamel did just hours before his late wife's cause of death was revealed, the widower told his followers that his 46-year marriage to the American Grafitti star was the highlight of his life.

"We were perfectly matched from the day we met 55 years ago and for the past 42 years, we have never spent even one hour apart," Hamel said. "It was the greatest thing of my life, and I know it was the greatest thing of Suzanne's life as well."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He added that even though she is gone from his life physically, he still feels her around him every day.

"I still feel her presence here," he continued. "She is somewhere. I don't know where, I know she's here."

RELATED CONTENT: